Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) & Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 1 3 0 2.75

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 403.45%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 95.31%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Vaxart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamida Cell and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.77) -1.64 Vaxart $4.05 million 218.15 -$32.22 million ($0.54) -13.04

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -124.72% -51.17% Vaxart -5,414.56% -36.10% -30.69%

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Vaxart on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

