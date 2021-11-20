Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marks and Spencer Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

