Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.51.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $267.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $272.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

