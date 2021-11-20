Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,193 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $111.38 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.61 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.52.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

