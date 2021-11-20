Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells $3,191,839.64 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $3,191,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Layton sold 8,252 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $375,383.48.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10.

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -163.84 and a beta of 1.86. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 107,781 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth $586,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 306.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Upwork by 156.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Upwork by 881.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

