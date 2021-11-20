Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $3,495,486.06 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FB opened at $345.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $960.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

