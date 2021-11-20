The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $4,024,727.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $4,024,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,080,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,518,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

