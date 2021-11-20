Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Corsair Gaming worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

