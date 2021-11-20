$8.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report sales of $8.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 billion and the lowest is $8.92 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $10.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 198.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $353.13 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.57 and its 200-day moving average is $367.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

