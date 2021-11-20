CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $158.00.

COR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $171.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.66. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

