Atlantic Securities Downgrades Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.35 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.36. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,457 shares of company stock worth $9,064,205.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

