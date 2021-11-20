$8.66 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report sales of $8.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.80 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.15 billion to $35.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.72 billion to $37.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

NYSE MMM opened at $179.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.49. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

