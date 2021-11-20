Analysts Expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

