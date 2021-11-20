Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $264.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.09%.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

