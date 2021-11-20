Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Origin Bancorp worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

