China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.55% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 578.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 92,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,381 shares in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CJJD stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

