Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

In other Astec Industries news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTE. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.