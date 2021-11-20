Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,153,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after buying an additional 148,098 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after buying an additional 190,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.26. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.