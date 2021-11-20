Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 451,948 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.90% of Agile Therapeutics worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 134,999 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

