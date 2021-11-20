Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AXT were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 44.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 16.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.19. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

