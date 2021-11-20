Northern Trust Corp Acquires 172,210 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 419.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,210 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAPA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $1,833,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484.

NAPA opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

