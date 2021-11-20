Northern Trust Corp Has $4.83 Million Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Seneca Foods worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $9,899,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $404.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $372.26 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

