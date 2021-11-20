Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Rocky Brands worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

