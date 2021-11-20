TD Securities Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $67.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $57.54 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

