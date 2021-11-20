Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astra Space Inc. is a pure-play space company. Astra Space Inc., formerly known as Holicity Inc., is based in ALAMEDA, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASTR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Astra Space stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $55,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

