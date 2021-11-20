Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.66 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

