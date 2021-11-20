Tyson Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $81.51 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after buying an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after buying an additional 59,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

