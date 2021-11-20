Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,621 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Kimball International worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBAL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 98.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 577,110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kimball International by 87.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 437,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 68.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 164,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 38.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 564,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 157,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 139,978 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $54,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $406.07 million, a PE ratio of -138.13 and a beta of 0.89. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

