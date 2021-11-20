5,304 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Calix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Calix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 279,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CALX opened at $71.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

