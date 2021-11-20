Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Olympus has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

