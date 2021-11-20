Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 29.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $4.71 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $322.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

