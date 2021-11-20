First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CEO Sells $6,680,386.20 in Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:FA opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
