First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CEO Sells $6,680,386.20 in Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FA opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

