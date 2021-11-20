LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,982 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

DNLI opened at $47.11 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

