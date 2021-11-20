Reviewing Entrée Resources (ERLFF) & Its Competitors

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Entrée Resources to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

This table compares Entrée Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -16.75 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.53

Entrée Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Entrée Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 796 3507 3782 109 2.39

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 56.72%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Entrée Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.78% -0.26%

Volatility and Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entrée Resources rivals beat Entrée Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.