LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Monroe Capital worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 115.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.32. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

