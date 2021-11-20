Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Decreased by Truist Securiti

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:IGT opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

