Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKPT stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.48. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

