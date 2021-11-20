David S. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $148.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

