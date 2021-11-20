Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to C$57.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.71.

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

