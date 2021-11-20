Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTC EXMGF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Excelsior Mining has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. is engaged in exploration and development of copper. It operates through acquisition, exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona. The firm focuses on mining operations at its core asset, the Gunnison Project located in Cochise County, Arizona. The company was founded on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

