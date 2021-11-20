Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
OTC EXMGF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Excelsior Mining has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.94.
About Excelsior Mining
