TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $86.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.05.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

