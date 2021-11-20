Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.95

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,001 shares of company stock worth $2,359,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

