Gregory K. Peters Sells 7,058 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $678.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $7,020,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

