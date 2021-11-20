Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th.

FSP stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $615.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 87,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,815,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 63,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.