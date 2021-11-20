$64.27 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report sales of $64.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.80 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $236.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $281.80 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSC opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

