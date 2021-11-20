Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.30 million, a PE ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 682,167 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth $6,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 473,137 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth $4,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

