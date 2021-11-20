Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.53.

ADC stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

