Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.16

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

AMTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $15,656. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

