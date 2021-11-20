Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Drops By 21.3%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 849,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $107,927. 16.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.