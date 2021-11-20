Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.10

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.10 and last traded at $169.17, with a volume of 18600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.49.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.72.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.